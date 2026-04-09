Bhubaneswar man slits wife’s throat, meets daughter before turning himself in

Police said they have seized the murder weapon and two mobile phones from the crime scene, and further investigation is underway.

When 62-year-old Bhubaneswar native Debaraj Sarangi allegedly visited his married daughter to hand over some jewellery and cash at 11:00 am, she thought little of it. That is, until she heard the news that her mother had been murdered, and Sarangi had turned himself in.

Police said Sarangi killed his 55-year-old wife Priyambada by slitting her throat following an argument and later surrendered at the Airfield Police Station in the city. A senior officer said that around 11:45 am, the accused arrived at the police station and confessed to the crime, after which a probe was initiated.

Sources said the couple had been married for nearly 30 years and lived in a posh locality in Bhubaneswar. Sarangi, a senior accountant in the Accountant General’s office, had retired two years ago.