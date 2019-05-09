Cyclone Fani: Bhubaneswar’s power supply likely to be restored by May 12, Puri to take a month

Six days after Cyclone Fani hit Odisha, the state government has pledged to provide power to Bhubaneswar latest by May 12. However, Puri may not see complete power restoration before a month. The state government has come under severe criticism for the capital’s power woes since last Friday when the cyclone knocked down electric poles.

“About 80 per cent of consumers in Bhubaneswar will get power by May 10 and the entire city by May 12, ” a spokesperson of the Information and Public Relations Department said.

Comparing Bhubaneswar’s situation with Puri, he said, “In Bhubaneswar, uprooted trees and branches that have knocked down poles are the issues. In Puri, the problem is more severe as 53 towers and eight grids have been damaged”.

Considering the nature of the damage, Chief Secretary Aditya Padhi had earlier announced that the state will apply for financial assistance from the Centre on ‘cyclone resistant electrical infrastructure’.

“Our work will now speed up as railway service has resumed. We can procure electrical poles from Durgapur,” said a source in the state energy department.

The Odisha government sent out a request to neighbouring states for electrical workers, following which Telangana has reportedly sent 1,000 of its workers. Around 5,000 skilled workers have been sourced from Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Telangana. They have been split into 10-member gangs for maximum coverage.

The state government has also decided to utilize the services of ITI and diploma students to verify service connections.