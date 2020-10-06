Bhubaneswar: Hit by lockdown losses, clothes seller robs banks with YouTube tips, held

The robberies were reported on September 7 and 28. (File)

A 25-year-old readymade clothes seller was arrested Monday for allegedly robbing Rs 12 lakh from two banks in Bhubaneswar.

Police said Soumyaranjan Jena has told them that he turned to robbery after suffering losses during the lockdown. Jena took robbery tips from YouTube videos and used a toy gun to scare employees at Indian Overseas Bank and Bank of India branches, said Police Commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi. The robberies were reported on September 7 and 28.

“He has said he watched YouTube videos to learn about bank dacoity. He would barge into banks when there was less staff and use a toy gun to threaten them. He carried out the robberies alone. He has no criminal background. We have recovered cash worth Rs 10 lakh from him,” Sarangi said.

While scanning CCTV footage from outside the banks, police saw Jena escaping towards Kalarahanga. They tracked him down after scanning other footage on the route. Jena has told police that he took loans worth Rs 19 lakh from the banks to start his business. He had repaid Rs 6 lakh prior to the lockdown, but could not pay EMIs of Rs 35,000 due to losses during the lockdown. After the robbery, he also repaid a portion of his loan to avoid suspicion, said police.

