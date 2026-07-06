‘Request everyone to respect my privacy’: Bhubaneswar DCP resigns for ‘personal reasons’

Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Jagmohan Meena, a 2013-batch IPS officer, has resigned from service citing personal reasons after completing 13 years in the Indian Police Service.

Jagmohan Meena, a 2013-batch IPS officer, currently posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bhubaneswar, has submitted his resignation from service citing “personal reasons”.

Senior officials said his resignation application is under process and is yet to be accepted.

Meena said the decision was taken after consulting his family and friends. “It has been a well-thought-out decision after 13 years of service in IPS. It is purely because of personal reasons. I request everyone to respect my privacy in this matter,” Meena told reporters on Monday.

Asked if there was any pressure that forced him to opt for voluntary retirement, Meena said the decision was not influenced by any “pressure or external factor”.