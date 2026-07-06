‘Request everyone to respect my privacy’: Bhubaneswar DCP resigns for ‘personal reasons’

Sujit Bisoyi is a Special Correspondent with the Indian Express and covers Odisha. His interests are in politics, policy and people’s stories. He tweets at @bisoyisujit87 ... Read More
Jagmohan Meena, a 2013-batch IPS officer, currently posted as the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Bhubaneswar, has submitted his resignation from service citing “personal reasons”.
Senior officials said his resignation application is under process and is yet to be accepted.
Meena said the decision was taken after consulting his family and friends. “It has been a well-thought-out decision after 13 years of service in IPS. It is purely because of personal reasons. I request everyone to respect my privacy in this matter,” Meena told reporters on Monday.
Asked if there was any pressure that forced him to opt for voluntary retirement, Meena said the decision was not influenced by any “pressure or external factor”.
From Rajasthan, Meena is expected to join the private sector once his VRS application is approved by the state government.
After completion of training, Meena started his career as the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) in Kalahandi, before serving as Superintendent of Police (SP) in districts such as Malkangiri, Angul, and Ganjam. He later became a DCP in Cuttack and is currently posted in Bhubaneswar.
During his career spanning 13 years, Meena has also been involved in anti-Maoist operations, handled important cases, and taken charge of law-and-order situations.
“I express my gratitude to the people of Odisha and thank the state government for reposing faith by assigning crucial districts. It is a matter of pride for me to serve the state and its people,” said Meena.
Meena’s decision comes months after the Commissionerate Police in Bhubaneswar faced criticism over the handling of a lynching case, in which a 32-year-old police constable at Balianta was killed on May 7.
As per the All India Services (death-cum-retirement benefits) Rules, officers must submit a clear, unconditional written notice to their chief secretary (or central ministry if on deputation). The Union Minister of Home Affairs is the competent authority to approve such resignations.