Bhubaneswar-based start-up tests drug manufacturing in space

IN AN important feat for the private space industry in India, a Bhubaneswar-based start-up has successfully flight-tested a prototype satellite that is designed to carry out some crucial steps in pharmaceutical manufacturing process under microgravity conditions of space.

Serendipity Space, which began operations just last year, used a high-altitude balloon at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research balloon facility in Hyderabad to launch its satellite system and experience near-space like conditions. The satellite carried an ‘autonomous pharmaceutical factory’ that the company calls ‘Alchemy’.

The company said the system operated continuously in harsh space conditions, and successfully executed the processes it was designed for, before making a controlled return to Earth.