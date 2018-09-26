BHU suspends classes, closes five hostels till Friday after clash between students, junior doctors

The university administration passed an order to suspend all classes till Friday. In another order, it asked the wardens of Ruiya hostel, Ruiya annexe, Dhanvantari hostel, Birla hostel and the LBS hostel to vacate them in the next 24 hours. (Express Photo by Anand Singh/File) The university administration passed an order to suspend all classes till Friday. In another order, it asked the wardens of Ruiya hostel, Ruiya annexe, Dhanvantari hostel, Birla hostel and the LBS hostel to vacate them in the next 24 hours. (Express Photo by Anand Singh/File)

Hours after over six people were injured in a clash between its students and junior doctors, the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) administration on Tuesday suspended classes and closed five of its hostels while heavy police force was deployed in and around campus.

According to the police, it began when an Allahabad-based youth, who was at Sir Sunderlal Hospital (on BHU campus) for his mother’s treatment, allegedly misbehaved with some junior doctors for a delay in her being provided a bed.

“At around 7 pm, the youth, identified as Shivji, allegedly misbehaved with the junior doctors, after which he was allegedly manhandled by some of the doctors and then handed over to the police. Later, a woman who was with the youth called some of the law faculty students who knew Shivji. The students, who were allegedly from the Birla and Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) hostel, beat up some of the doctors. At around 11 pm, MBBS doctors jammed the main gate and sat on a protest,” said Varanasi SSP Sureshrao A Kulkarni.

The university administration passed an order to suspend all classes till Friday. In another order, it asked the wardens of Ruiya hostel, Ruiya annexe, Dhanvantari hostel, Birla hostel and the LBS hostel to vacate them in the next 24 hours.

