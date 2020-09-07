BHU student ‘out to submit documents’ missing since August 27, probe on

The Varanasi police are still trying to trace BHU student Shiv Kumar Trivedi, who has been missing since February 12.

THE FAMILY members of a student at Banaras Hindu University (BHU), who has allegedly been missing since August 27, filed a missing report at the Lanka police station in Varanasi on Saturday.

The complainant Sartaz Ali, of Bihar, has alleged that his son Shiblu Ali left home on August 27 to deposit some documents at the university and since then there is no information about his whereabouts, said police.

This is the second such instance this year. The Varanasi police are still trying to trace BHU student Shiv Kumar Trivedi, who has been missing since February 12.

“During preliminary investigation, we traced Shiblu’s last known location in Prayagraj. A team had gone to Prayagraj. We have so far not found any evidence suggesting that Shiblu Ali had come to Varanasi. A probe is on,” said Circle Officer, Bhelupur, Chakrapani Tripathi.

The Varanasi police have shared details of Shiblu, a graduate student, with their counterparts in other districts.

Police are also planning to circulate posters and pamphlets to get any information about the missing student.

Station House Officer, Lanka police station, Mahesh Pandey said Sartaz Ali on Saturday visited the police station and filed a missing report of his son.

In his complaint, Sartaz Ali said that on August 27, his Shiblu Ali left home at Kaimur district in Bihar, saying that he was going to BHU to deposit his some documents.

Hours after leaving home, Shiblu called up his father and said he would return home after two days, said Pandey.

“Later, in the evening on August 27, Shiblu Ali called up his elder brother Naushad from another number and told him also that he would return after two days. The next day, when family called up Shiblu, his cellphone was switched off. Sartaz Ali said after getting no information about his whereabouts, he came to Varanasi,” said Mahesh Pandey.

The missing report of Shiv Kumar, a student of B.Sc in BHU, has also been filed at the Lanka police station. Shiv Kumar’s missing complaint was filed on February 16.

“A probe is on,” said a police officer.

It is alleged that Shiv Kumar, of Madhya Pradesh, was also seen at the Lanka police station on February 12.

Shiv Kumar’s father Pradeep Kumar Trivedi had filed a petition in Allahabad High Court and the matter is pending.

