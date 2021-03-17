BHU refutes reports of Nita Ambani joining as visiting professor

Amid students’ protests, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Wednesday clarified that it has not taken any decision to appoint Nita Ambani, the wife of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani, as a visiting professor.

In a press release, the university said no such proposal was discussed by the administration.

Recently, the university’s Social Sciences Faculty had sent a proposal to Reliance Foundation, asking Nita Ambani to join the university as a visiting faculty at their Women Study Centre, an official had confirmed to The Indian Express. While the proposal has been sent only to Nita Ambani, authorities confirmed that the other two names considered for the remaining two visiting faculty posts were that of Priti Adani, the wife of billionaire industrialist Gautam Adani, and Usha Mittal, the wife of UK-based steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal.

Earlier this morning, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) also refuted the reports calling them “fake.” “Reports that Nita Ambani will be a visiting lecturer at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) are fake. She hasn’t received an invitation from BHU,” Reliance Industries Limited spokesperson told news agency ANI.

On Tuesday, a group of over 40 students protested outside the residence of Vice-Chancellor Rakesh Bhatnagar on the campus and submitted a memorandum.

Research scholar Shubham Tiwari, who was among the protesting students, alleged that the step “smacked of a conspiracy”. “We are setting up a wrong example. Being the wife of a rich person is not an achievement and these people cannot be our icons. If you talk about women empowerment, then invite icons like Arunima Sinha, Bachendri Pal, Mary Kom or Kiran Bedi,” Tiwari said. According to him, Vice-Chancellor Bhatnagar told them that he had no information about the proposal being sent to Nita Ambani.