BHU professor facing harassment charge told to take compulsory retirement

The Executive Council of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has asked Zoology Department’s Shail Kumar Choubey to take compulsory retirement over allegations of sexual harassment of at least 36 students during an educational tour last year.

Vice-Chancellor Rakesh Bhatnagar said the decision was taken at the council meeting in Delhi on Friday.

Choubey was suspended in October last year but was recently reinstated by the Executive Council headed by the V-C. The decision triggered protests by students earlier this month, who demanded Choubey’s suspension and a police case against him. He was then asked to go on leave till the council took a final decision.

University spokesperson Rajesh Singh said that the council had in July decided to not send Choubey on any educational tour or be given any such responsibility. However, the students protested the decision and asked for a review, said Singh.

“The students refused to attend Choubey’s classes and protested for two days. They demanded that he be suspended. Following this, the council promised to review the decision and the matter was raised prominently in the Friday meeting. It was decided that Choubey be given compulsory retirement. Soon, the minutes of the meeting will be uploaded, and a copy of the decision will be served to Choubey within a fortnight,” he said.

Choubey on Saturday denied having received any official information regarding the council decision. “I do not have any update on what happened in the council meeting. I only heard this through media reports… I have done nothing wrong on my part… I am innocent,” he said.