BHU official booked for ‘removing RSS flag’

A DEPUTY Chief Proctor at the South Campus of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Mirzapur district was booked on charges of promoting enmity between different groups after she removed an RSS flag from the university’s playground Tuesday.

A case was registered on a complaint of a local RSS office-bearer. Deputy chief proctor Kiran Damle resigned from the post following protests by a group of students and local RSS workers.

Damle told The Indian Express, “On Tuesday, when I went to the university playground, I found an orange flag hoisted there. I asked my attendant about who put it there but he said he did not know. I then asked the students present there but nobody replied. After no one took responsibility, I took out the flag, gave it to my attendant and told him to keep it in my office.”

“Later, some students came to me and said it was the RSS flag. I told them that I did not know… I told them that they could conduct their activities, but should not put the flag as it is a sensitive time. Later in the afternoon, a protest was held at the university demanding my resignation… I told the students and protesters that I made a mistake and even apologised to them. They said an apology won’t be enough and that I should resign,” Damle said.

The complainant, Chandramohan, claimed, “She disrespected the saffron flag and said the shakha can’t be held there.”

Kotwali Dehat SHO Abhay Kumar Singh said a case was registered under IPC sections 153-A, 295-A, 504 and 505.