BHU economics dept wants to start course on Cultural Economics

With an aim to educate students on the ancient heritage of India and its economics, a proposal to start a new part-time course in Cultural Economics has been moved in the Banaras Hindu University (BHU).

The proposal has been made by Department of Economics Associate Professor Manisha A Mehrotra who said the course has a lot of potential, given the interest of both Indian and foreign students in the country and its culture. She added that connecting cultural economics with the present mainstream economy can boost the latter, while preserving the former.

“The study of Cultural Economics is a relatively new field and not many discussions are held on it in India. Its study comprises all things related to our ancient heritage, including art, architecture, monuments, culture, literature and their economic aspects. Under Cultural Economy, we can connect all these things with the mainstream economy and preserve them.

Connecting this with local economy such as handicraft and handlooms can benefit the marginalised people,” Mehrotra said.

“At present, this is just a proposal and needs to be passed through the department level, then faculty level. After reaching the administrative level, the Executive Council will take a final decision following presentations on it. The BHU is an Institute of Eminence and attract a lot of foreign students. Our country has a strong heritage and economics was always a significant part of it. The proposal is to start the course on a smaller level like starting a six-month to one-year diploma or certificate course. Based on the response, we can think of extending the same as a degree course,” she added.

According to the university authorities, the proposal is still at the department level and after discussion, a formal presentation can be given to the executive council, which will have to take a final decision on the course.