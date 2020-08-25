BHU: Covid patient jumps to death, another body found

The police were informed,” read a statement by BHU. CCTV footage was checked and his body was found near the duct. (File)

A 21-year-old Covid positive patient jumped to death and another patient’s body was found near the duct of Sir Sunderlal Hospital building at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Monday.

In the first case, BHU authorities said Ankit Pathak was diagnosed with psychosis after he was brought to the hospital and had attempted to jump once before. He was brought to the hospital on August 16. “His Covid sample was taken on August 19 and the report came positive on Saturday,” read a statement issued by university spokesperson Rajesh Singh.

The second patient, Rajesh Singh, was admitted to the trauma centre a week ago following a head injury. “He was shifted to the Covid ward after he tested positive. The doctors were planning to discharge him after a negative report. On Saturday, he went missing. The police were informed,” read a statement by BHU. CCTV footage was checked and his body was found near the duct. Hospital Superintendent Prof S K Mathur said it seemed the patient fell while trying to get down from the second floor using pipes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.