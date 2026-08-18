Bhopal teen lured with Rs 100, killed in suspected organ-trafficking plot

Police said the accused, including three juveniles, had removed an organ from the victim's body after killing him. However, after they failed to find a buyer, they disposed of the body part, they added.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
3 min readBhopalAug 18, 2026 05:20 AM IST
Bhopal teen lured with Rs 100, killed in suspected organ-trafficking plotThe teenager had gone missing from the Iqbal Maidan area in Bhopal on August 6; his body was recovered near Dhobighat at Chhota Talab four days later. (File Photo)
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A 17-year-old boy was allegedly lured to his death with the promise of Rs 100 after being targeted as part of a purported plan to make Rs 2 crore by selling an organ, Madhya Pradesh Police said as they arrested five people, including three juveniles, in connection with the murder on Monday.

The incident took place earlier this month in state capital Bhopal with police saying though the accused had removed a body part of the victim after his death, they later discarded it in a lake after failing to find a buyer.

The teenager had gone missing from the Iqbal Maidan area in Bhopal on August 6; his body was recovered near Dhobighat at Chhota Talab four days later.

Police are investigating if the killing was part of a larger human organ-trafficking network.

According to police, the alleged conspiracy was planned by a man who posed as a doctor and befriended minors to help execute his plan.

A senior police officer said the alleged mastermind had met the accused juveniles about a month before the murder.

Promise to make Rs 2 crore

“He (the mastermind) presented himself as a doctor and would meet them (the juveniles) dressed like one. He showed them a video on his mobile phone and explained the plan to target a teenager. He then offered the lure of earning around Rs 2 crore, stating that a boy aged 15-16 was required,” the officer said.

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Police said after zeroing in on the victim, the juveniles told him that they would pay him Rs 100 if he went along with them to resolve a dispute with some boys near Khattapura.

The teenager allegedly agreed and was taken towards Chhota Talab. Police said two other accused subsequently joined them and the group travelled through Ginnouri and Kilol Park before reaching the Dhobighat area.

There, investigators allege, the teenager was killed and a body part was removed. Police suspect the accused intended to sell the organ but could not find a buyer after which they discarded it in the lake. “They removed the body part but when they were unable to sell it, they disposed of it,” DCP Ayush Gupta said.

The body part has not been recovered yet, and police teams are continuing searches, officials said.

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Police said the alleged conspirator remained in contact with the juveniles over the phone during the execution of the crime. Investigators are now examining call records, mobile phones and other evidence to establish the sequence of events and determine whether anyone else was involved.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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