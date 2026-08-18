Bhopal teen lured with Rs 100, killed in suspected organ-trafficking plot

The teenager had gone missing from the Iqbal Maidan area in Bhopal on August 6; his body was recovered near Dhobighat at Chhota Talab four days later. (File Photo)

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly lured to his death with the promise of Rs 100 after being targeted as part of a purported plan to make Rs 2 crore by selling an organ, Madhya Pradesh Police said as they arrested five people, including three juveniles, in connection with the murder on Monday.

The incident took place earlier this month in state capital Bhopal with police saying though the accused had removed a body part of the victim after his death, they later discarded it in a lake after failing to find a buyer.

The teenager had gone missing from the Iqbal Maidan area in Bhopal on August 6; his body was recovered near Dhobighat at Chhota Talab four days later.