What does the new Bhopal masterplan look like?

Days after the Supreme Court allowed the Madhya Pradesh government to publish a new masterplan for its capital city, Bhopal, the government on Saturday released the draft of the Bhopal Development Plan-2047. It proposes a new framework for the capital’s expansion with greater emphasis on green areas, mixed land use, redevelopment and metropolitan-scale planning.

This is the first master plan for the city in over two decades, with the last approved plan notified in 1995 for a planning horizon ending in 2005.

The most significant expansion proposal is a 51-km Growth Corridor, with approximately 3,000 hectares earmarked for development. Planned as an economic and urban spine, it will link the proposed Education Knowledge Artificial Intelligence (EKAI) City, airport, proposed CMU, logistics and wholesale areas and suburban developments.