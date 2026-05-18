Bhopal ‘love jihad’ assault: Police say accused not linked to right-wing groups

A video had surfaced of the youth being assaulted, stripped, having his face smeared with cow dung, and being paraded on the streets, after he met with a Hindu friend at a hotel.

Police have said they have not found links with the Bajrang Dal, or that to any right-wing organisation, so far of the seven held in connection with the beating up of a 29-year-old inside a hotel in Bhopal recently, on charges of “love jihad”.

Of the seven held, one is a juvenile, Govindpura SHO Awadhesh Singh Tomar said, identifying the others as Brijendra Prajapati, Prateek Chouksey, Lalaram Meena, Ramesh, Ajay and Aman. “Representatives of right-wing organisations have informed that they are a disciplined organisation and these individuals are not their members,” the SHO said.

The Muslim youth has also been arrested since, over old allegations pending for some years. SHO Tomar said: “He was recently released from jail and we found was involved in two cases of mobile phone thefts. After this came to light, we arrested him.”