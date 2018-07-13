Bhopal: Jilted lover takes model hostage in flat, claims he loves her and wants to marry her

A man took a woman hostage in a flat in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The police suspect the person is armed. (Source: ANI) A man took a woman hostage in a flat in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The police suspect the person is armed. (Source: ANI)

A young woman has been taken hostage by a man on the fifth floor flat of an apartment on Hoshangabad Road on the outskirts of Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

Rohit Kumar Singh, a resident of Aligarh, told the Bhopal police he is in love with the girl and wanted to marry her. He claimed she is also in love with him but her family members are reportedly against their union.

The girl, who is believed to be a small-time model, let him in the flat.

The police suspect he is armed with a weapon. Singh had made a video call to a local television channel in which the injured girl appeared to be unconscious and lying on a bed. It was not clear why he attacked her but he bolted the door from inside warning the police that he would do something unpleasant if they tried to storm in.

In another video call later, the girl appeared to be conscious and safe. Rohit, who identifies himself as a casting assistant director, first insisted that he would talk only to media persons and later wanted to talk only to the superintendent of police. He claimed he knows police ranks and would not speak to a junior police officer.

The police dangled essentials in a bucket from the rooftop and he took it through the flat window. In his video calls, he accused the police of beating him up and also held them responsible for bloodshed. But it was not clear when that happened.

The police said they had booked Rohit for trespassing into a house earlier this year. The girl’s family had filed an FIR at the Misrod Police Station. On Friday morning, the girl’s mother informed the police that Rohit had entered their flat and taken her daughter hostage.

