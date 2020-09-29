Bhopal IPS officer suspended after video of him beating wife goes viral

On Monday, Sharma was relieved of his charge as DG after the home department found his behaviour unethical and indulgent in inflicting domestic violence.

Purushottam Sharma, a senior IPS officer in Madhya Pradesh who was serving as Special DG (Prosecution), was suspended for moral turpitude and domestic violence by the state home department Tuesday. This comes a day after two of his videos went viral where he was seen beating his wife.

In a hearing today evening, the department found his explanation “unsatisfactory” and ordered his suspension. On Monday, Sharma was relieved of his charge as DG after the home department found his behaviour unethical and indulgent in inflicting domestic violence.

In a video that went viral Monday morning, Sharma can be seen beating up his wife after a heated argument. At one point, he is seen pinning her down to the floor. In another video, recorded by his wife, Sharma is sitting in a room with a woman and his wife is asking him why he is there.

When contacted, Sharma told The Indian Express, “This is a family dispute and I am at the receiving end. My wife made the first complaint against me in 2008, but if I had such a violent nature, why did she stay back with me all these years and went on foreign trips and got all the property transferred in her name?”

Asked about the allegations made by his wife, he said, “I will answer to an investigating agency when asked, but not to the media.”

After the two videos came to the fore, a police team was sent to meet Sharma’s wife Priya. According to a senior officer, she refused to file an official complaint.

Meanwhile, the news anchor of a regional TV channel in the state has filed a police complaint against the wife and son of an IPS officer, accusing them of tarnishing her reputation.

The anchor submitted a complaint against Sharma’s wife and son at the Shahpura police station, and claimed that the IPS officer is “like a father” to her and calls her ‘beta’.

“The complaint states that her privacy and image has suffered a lot in the society and caused disrepute to her name,” Shahpura police station in-charge Jitendra Patel said.

The anchor has demanded that police take appropriate action in the matter and protect her from undergoing “mental torture.”

