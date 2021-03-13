Night curfew likely in Bhopal and Indore, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

An elderly woman gets a shot of Covid-19 vaccine as others wait in a queue during an inoculation drive, at Government JP hospital in Bhopal, Wednesday, March 03, 2021. (PTI Photo)

In view of the rising coronavirus cases in Bhopal and Indore, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said night curfew might be re-imposed in the two districts from Sunday or Monday.

At a review meeting held on Friday to discuss the situation in the state, Chouhan said, “Look at the rise in infection cases… Tough measures will be taken to flatten the curve. Night curfew might be clamped in Bhopal and Indore from Sunday or Monday.”

Chouhan said people coming to the state by air, trains and roads from neighbouring Maharashtra, where there is a surge in Covid-19 cases, should be thermally scanned. He also instructed officials to ensure Covid-19 rules and guidelines are strictly followed by people to prevent the spread of the virus.

During the meeting, ways to restrict the influx of people from Maharashtra were also discussed, an official statement said.

On Friday, 603 Covid-19 cases were reported in Madhya Pradesh. Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, saw 219 new cases, taking the caseload there to 61,642, while Bhopal witnessed 138 fresh cases, which pushed its total count to 45,079.

Indore has so far reported 940 deaths and Bhopal 621. There are 1,528 active cases in Indore, while the state capital has 806 such cases.