Bhopal hall owned by booked newspaper owner demolished

The Bhopal district administration on Monday demolished a wedding hall owned by the owner of a newspaper who was booked for allegedly raping minor girls and operating a sex racket.

Police have also arrested a 21-year-old woman associate of Pyare Miyan (68), who has been bringing out the Afkar daily from Bhopal for the last many years. Police searched for him in Bhopal and Indore and have announced a reward for any information on him.

ADG Upendra Jain said the wedding hall was demolished because it was unauthorised and a flat owned by Miyan was also likely to be pulled down on Tuesday. He said the victims have so far named only Miyan.

Bhopal police had caught six girls, including four minors, in a suspicious condition on the road from Bhadbhada to Ratibad on Sunday morning. The girls alleged that Miyan used to ask them to dance at parties and also exploited them sexually at his flat. The girls had gathered late on Saturday at Miyan’s flat and he allegedly exploited two of them after offering them food and drinks.

Miyan’s associate allegedly offered money to the victims not to reveal the matter to anyone.

Archana Sahay of Childline, who counselled the alleged victims, told The Indian Express that Miyan had abused them many times in the past. After the first complaint was filed by Childline, a teenaged girl filed another complaint on Monday.

