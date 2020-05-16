Bhopal gravediggers work in advance as deaths mount

According to a district administration officer, when the graveyard in-charge found out he would be charged for the entire day for the use of the machine, regardless of the number of graves dug, he decided to use it for multiple ones. (Representationl) According to a district administration officer, when the graveyard in-charge found out he would be charged for the entire day for the use of the machine, regardless of the number of graves dug, he decided to use it for multiple ones. (Representationl)

With the number of Covid-19 cases in Bhopal rising every day, a committee that manages a graveyard in the city has dug up several graves in advance to facilitate speedy burials.

The Jhada Kabrastan Committee in old Bhopal got 12 pits dug using a machine borrowed from the Bhopal Municipal Corporation five days ago.

“Other graveyards have refused to accept bodies of Covid victims. Patients dying in Hamidia and Chirayu Hospitals are brought straight to our graveyard. One particular day, we got six bodies in short intervals that caused crowding…’’ committee in-charge Rehan Golden said.

According to a district administration officer, when the graveyard in-charge found out he would be charged for the entire day for the use of the machine, regardless of the number of graves dug, he decided to use it for multiple ones. “He did it for his own benefit but has given it a spin.”

