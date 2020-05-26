Bhopal: Govt homeopathy college claims mild COVID-19 cases treated successfully

The hospital said homeopathic medicine ensured that the patients did not need oxygen support and their condition improved very fast The hospital said homeopathic medicine ensured that the patients did not need oxygen support and their condition improved very fast

Bhopal’s Government Homeopathic Medical College, a COVID Care Centre (CCC), on Monday claimed to have treated six patients of the novel coronavirus infection using homeopathy.

CCCs offer care only for mild, very mild or suspect cases.

Six patients admitted on May 14 fully recovered on Monday. She said two children, whose parents had tested positive, were also given homeopathic medicine but not HCQ. “Despite living with the parents for ten days the small children did not develop any symptoms,’’ she said.

READ | Explained: Can alternative medicine work against the coronavirus?

Hospital Superintendent Dr Sunita Tomar said the patients were given hydroxychloroquine only at the time of admission in keeping with the ICMR guidelines but were later given immune boosters.

The hospital said homeopathic medicine ensured that the patients did not need oxygen support and their condition improved very fast. No patient was required to be referred to bigger hospitals, it added.

Coronavirus Explained Now online, a map tracking migrants, real time

Strokes in Covid-19 patients: Four studies capture trends

In uncertain times, how search for ‘normal year’ leads to data vacuum Click here for more

Bhopal collector Tarun Pithode, however, said the patients were given both allopathic and homeopathic medicines. “It would be wrong to say they were treated only by homeopathy. It could be incidental. The patients might have been immunity boosters,’’ he said.

Activist Rachna Dhingra, however, questioned the line of treatment. “Was the consent of patients taken that they want homeopathy treatment. How can district administration decide treatment protocol,’’ she asked.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd