Bhopal gas tragedy: SC to hear plea seeking extra funds

The curative petition has sought Rs 7,844 crore over and above the earlier settlement amount of $ 470 million to compensate the victims.

The Supreme Court will hear in April a curative petition filed by the Centre seeking Rs 7,844 crore additional money from US-based Union Carbide Corporation (UCC), now owned by Dow Chemicals, to provide compensation to victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy.

The plea came up on Monday before a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna, which said it would take it up in April.

Thousands of people had died in the tragedy and thousands more injured when deadly methyl isocyanate (MIC) gas leaked from the UCC’s Indian subsidiary Union Carbide India Ltd (UCIL) pesticide plant in Bhopal on the intervening night of December 2-3, 1984.

