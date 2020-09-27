Bhopal: Two railway employees held for gangrape on station premises 

While Tiwari was arrested, Malviya has been detained for questioning.

Two senior supervisors at West Central Railway have been booked by the Government Railway Police (GRP) for allegedly raping a 22-year old woman in the railway officer’s rest house.

The main accused, identified as Rajesh Tiwari (50), is a junior engineer in the Carriage and Wagon (C&W) department and had befriended the victim through Facebook a few months ago, the police said. According to Superitendent of Police for GRP, Hitesh Choudhury, the victim reached Bhopal on Saturday morning to meet Tiwari who assured her a job.

Tiwari took her to the officer’s rest house above platform no. 1 where he reserved a room. After this, Tiwari left and came back a few hours later with Senior Section Engineer (SSE) Alok Malviya, a co-accused in the case. Both are group ‘C’ employees.

“They offered the woman a drink laced with sedatives and soon after she lost consciousness, the two allegedly raped her,” said Choudhury. The victim after gaining sense, immediately dialed 100 number and informed the police about what had happened. She was taken to the GRP police station were a case against the two has been registered under section 323, 328 and 376 (D) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

While Tiwari was arrested, Malviya has been detained for questioning. Tiwari also has several cases registered against him in the past. According to senior railway officer, Tiwari was found travelling on a fake railway pass in 2012 and dismissed from service but was reinstated in 2018.

Choudhury further said, “We are gathering all the past records or his crimes which will be presented before the court to establish his history has a criminal. This will be in addition to all the evidences that we have gathered in there present case.”.

Meanwhile, Bhopal Division of West Central Railway (WCR) suspended the two and has constituted a junior level committee comprising of station master, an assistant commissioner, assistant personal officer along with an assistant engineer to look into the matter .

