Bhopal court orders FIR against Digvijaya, Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

A Bhopal court on Wednesday ordered registration of FIR against Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Prashant Pandey, who claims to be one of the whistleblowers in the Vyapam case. The order came on a private complaint seeking their prosecution for allegedly submitting false electronic evidence and making false allegations against public servants in the case.

Advocate Santosh Sharma had filed the complaint on Monday alleging that a forged Excel sheet and digital record had been placed before the special task force of Madhya Pradesh Police, SIT and CBI, which investigated the scam, and the high court and Supreme Court.

Digvijaya Singh has also filed a complaint against CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others in the same court, alleging that a hard disk seized from the main accused had been tampered to remove the CM’s name.

