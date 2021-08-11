Bhopal: Police use lathis, water cannon on Youth Congress workers marching to gherao CM’s house

Police Wednesday resorted to lathicharge and used water cannons to disperse thousands of Youth Congress workers marching towards Shymala Hills in Bhopal on Wednesday to gherao the Chief Minister’s residence. The workers were protesting against inflation and unemployment and in support of OBC reservation.

While many workers suffered injuries, National Youth Congress president Srinivas BV, state president Vikrant Bhuria and MLA Jaivardhan Singh along with hundreds of party workers were bundled into police vans and detained.

युवाओं के प्रदर्शन पर शिवराज की बर्बरता,

—शिवराज ने युवाओं पर लाठियां बरसाई, वॉटर कैनन का उपयोग किया और लोकतांत्रिक तरीक़े से प्रदर्शन कर रहे युवाओं को लहूलुहान कर दिया। शिवराज जी,

ये क्रूरता आपके अंत की इबारत लिख रही है।

The roadshow with over 2,000 workers started from Congress office after the address by the president of the Congress Committee, Kamal Nath, around 1 pm. Srinivas, Bhuriya, and Kunal Chaudhary led the protest.

However, just a few meters ahead, they were stopped by the police who had barricaded the roads and deployed at least four water cannons amid heavy police bandobast. The workers began crossing over the barricades when the police, headed by DIG Irshad Wali, used water cannons and lathi charge to thwart them.

The initial plan to ‘Gherao Vidhan Sabha’ was changed to that of the gherao of CM House after the four-day long monsoon session was adjourned sine die on Tuesday, a day before the protest.

The protesters subsequently were on their way to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s House demanding OBC reservation and to protest the government’s failure to check rising prices and fuel rates among other things.

Srinivas said, “The police lathis, water cannons or even police firing will not stop the youth of the country. The use of water cannons will not break the spirit of the Youth Congress, we are followers of Mahatma Gandhi. Our ancestors have gotten the country free from the rule of British and now we will free the country from the rule of British informers.”

MLA Jaivardhan Singh said that “every drop of Congress worker’s blood spilled is dedicated to Madhya Pradesh”, adding “we are committed to the people of the state and our struggle will continue. The BJP government headed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan has become insensitive to the people of the state”.