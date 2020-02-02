Bhopal: After teacher ‘talks up’ CAA, NSUI workers vandalise school

The school has lodged a complaint to the police and demanded security cover. It has said the teacher had engaged in a general discussion on CAA and NRC. (Representational Image) The school has lodged a complaint to the police and demanded security cover. It has said the teacher had engaged in a general discussion on CAA and NRC. (Representational Image)

Accusing a teacher of talking up the new citizenship law and NRC, NSUI activists allegedly vandalised a private school at Mandla in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. But even two days after the incident, no police case has been registered.

The management of Bharat Jyoti Higher Secondary School, the largest private school in the tribal-dominated district, has said in their complaint to police that activists of NSUI — students’ outfit affiliated to the Congress — reached the campus on Thursday and sought permission to enter a classroom to meet a Class IX teacher.

When the management refused to let them enter, the activists allegedly hurled abuses and vandalised furniture in the school. A video clip showed activists kicking some tiffin boxes on their way out.

Accusing the teacher of having an “anti-Muslim mindset”, NSUI leader Akku Thakur said, “The teacher asked if there are any Muslim students in the class. There was one girl but she kept mum. The teacher then told the students that Muslims are being driven out of the country for good. The girl later told her guardians about it and they got in touch with us.’’

“Even elders don’t know much about CAA or NRC. If you start teaching students like this and poisoning their young minds, they will grow up with a divisive mindset,’’ said the NSUI activist.

Asked about the vandalism, he criticised the management for not acting against the teacher and said, “Normally we don’t do such things but what will we do when we are not heard.’’

The school has lodged a complaint to the police and demanded security cover. It has said the teacher had engaged in a general discussion on CAA and NRC.

“When the NSUI activists were denied permission to enter the classroom, they misbehaved with other teachers and broke furniture,” the complaint said.

Mandla SP Deepak Shukla said the police had tried to get in touch with the school management on filing an FIR in the matter, but it hasn’t come forward. “We will wait till Monday and then act on our own because we have the video (of vandalism),” he said.

Despite repeated attempts, school manager James D’souza did not answer calls.

Meanwhile, NSUI’s rival student outfit ABVP submitted a memorandum to district authorities, demanding action against NSUI for vandalism.

“A student had asked a question out of curiosity. The law has been passed by Parliament, what’s wrong in talking about it. It’s not against any particular community. If the administration does not act against NSUI activists, we will take to the streets,” said district ABVP convener Manglesh Chakravarti.

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has demanded swift action from the Kamal Nath government.

“Has the Congress decided to end the rule of law in the state? Will there be strict action against these goons,” asked BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal.

