‘Bhoomi puja’ for Ayodhya temple deferred

Proposed Ram Temple Replica seen at VHP organised religious meeting in Ayodhya. (Express file photo by Vishal Srivastav)

The ‘Bhoomi Puja’ ceremony for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which was tentatively planned for April 30, has been deferred in view of the lockdown over COVID-19, sources in the Shree Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is overseeing the construction, said Saturday.

The sant community, they said, was of the view that the date be fixed only after normalcy is restored. Discussions among trust members in the past had thrown up April 30 as the likely date, though nothing was finalised. But with the lockdown on, it was decided to defer the ceremony.

The trust also contributed Rs 11 lakh to the PM-CARES fund.

