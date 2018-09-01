Bhola drugs case: Punjab and Haryana HC judge recuses himself

On Friday, the cases came up for hearing for the first time before the division bench of Chief Justice Krishna Murari and Arun Palli. On Friday, the cases came up for hearing for the first time before the division bench of Chief Justice Krishna Murari and Arun Palli.

Hearing in the Bhola drugs case was adjourned Friday after Justice Arun Palli of Punjab and Haryana High Court recused himself from the case citing personal reasons.

The matter will now be placed before the Chief Justice, who will decide the bench that will hear the case and related petitions.

On Friday, the cases came up for hearing for the first time before the division bench of Chief Justice Krishna Murari and Arun Palli.

The Bhola drugs case, resulting from a PIL for monitoring the probe into a number of drug rackets in the state, was being heard by the division bench headed by Justice Surya Kant since 2015.

A Supreme Court order of 2015 directing the High Court Chief Justice to list the Bhola drugs case and all other connected cases “before an appropriate Bench for an early hearing and disposal in accordance with law” was also mentioned by the lawyers during the hearing after which Chief Justice Murari said it would be considered on the administrative side whether a single-judge bench would hear all the related cases or whether the main case would be heard by one bench and its related matters by a different bench.

The division bench had said in July that the bail matters of the accused were being put up regularly before it as it was hearing the main case and ordered the matter be placed up before the Chief Justice for listing of the bail matters before a different bench.

