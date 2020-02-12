Bhola drug case: CBI court rejects bail application of accused

The Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Tuesday dismissed the regular bail of Chunni Lal Gabba, an accused in a multi-crore drug case. (Representational image) The Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Tuesday dismissed the regular bail of Chunni Lal Gabba, an accused in a multi-crore drug case. (Representational image)

THE SPECIAL Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Tuesday dismissed the regular bail of Chunni Lal Gabba, an accused in a multi-crore drug case. Gabba had surrendered in court last month and applied for bail on February 7.

The court of CBI Special Judge Harinder Kaur Sidhu dismissed the bail application after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) oppose the application on grounds that he had failed to explain the funds generated to buy his properties.

Gabba applied for bail on grounds that he was a heart patient and had explained about his properties. Gabba’s counsel also said in court that Gabba was acquitted in FIR 92 case and had surrendered.

Contending Gabba’s application, ED’s senior counsel Jagjit Singh Srao said that the Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed Gabba to surrender in 2016 but the accused kept delaying his surrender due to which the trial was delayed by four years. Srao submitted in court that under Section 44 of the Money Laundering Act, if a person is acquitted in a scheduled offence, it could not affect his case in the ED. Srao also submitted that the Gabba failed to explain funds worth Rs 16.5 crore.

“Gabba’s son was declared a Proclaimed Offender (PO), and his manager was undergoing a jail term, it was an organised crime which was being run by Gabba’s family,” Sarao said.

Gabba was the former president of the Goraya Municipal Council and surrendered in court on January 24 after evading arrest for four years.

Gabba was one of the accused in the money laundering and drug case involving dismissed Punjab police DSP Jagdish Singh Bhola.

The racket came to light in March 2013 with the arrest of NRI Anoop Singh Kahlon by Fatehgarh Sahib police. Kahlon’s disclosures to the police led them to Bhola.

