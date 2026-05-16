‘Against facts, ASI’s past stand’: AIMPLB says mosque panel to move SC against HC’s Bhojshala verdict

In a statement, AIMPLB said the verdict is also in direct conflict with the spirit and constitutional mandate of the Places of Worship Act, 1991. (File Photo)

A day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court concluded that the religious character of the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex was that of Bhojshala, described as a temple of goddess Vagdevi Saraswati, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Saturday termed the verdict as “contrary to historical facts, official records, archaeological evidence, and even the earlier stand of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)” and said that the mosque committee will challenge it before the Supreme Court.

In a statement, AIMPLB said the verdict is also in direct conflict with the spirit and constitutional mandate of the Places of Worship Act, 1991.