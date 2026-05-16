‘Against facts, ASI’s past stand’: AIMPLB says mosque panel to move SC against HC’s Bhojshala verdict

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A day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court concluded that the religious character of the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex was that of Bhojshala, described as a temple of goddess Vagdevi Saraswati, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Saturday termed the verdict as “contrary to historical facts, official records, archaeological evidence, and even the earlier stand of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)” and said that the mosque committee will challenge it before the Supreme Court.
In a statement, AIMPLB said the verdict is also in direct conflict with the spirit and constitutional mandate of the Places of Worship Act, 1991.
AIMPLB spokesperson S Q R Ilyas said that the verdict has been delivered in disregard of historical evidence, revenue records, colonial-era official documents, gazetteers, and centuries-old Muslim religious association with the site, according to the statement.
Ilyas said that the ASI’s earlier position had acknowledged the shared religious character of the site and for decades, ASI’s official records and signboards described the site as ‘Bhojshala / Kamal Maula Mosque’, which amounted to official recognition of its disputed and shared religious status.
Ilyas said that under the administrative arrangement of 2003, Hindus were allowed to offer prayers on Tuesdays, while Muslims were permitted to offer Friday prayers. “This arrangement itself was a clear acknowledgment that ASI recognised the historical claims and worship rights of both communities,” Ilyas said. “Therefore, the HC’s decision to terminate this arrangement marks a departure from ASI’s own earlier stand,” he said.
Meanwhile, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind president, Maulana Mahmood Asad Madani, said this is not merely a matter related to a place of worship, but a question of the Constitution, justice, and religious freedom in the country. “It is difficult to agree with decisions that overlook historical realities and constitutional principles,” he said.
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