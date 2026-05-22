First Friday after Bhojshala ruling: ‘Maha aarti’ by Hindu groups, Muslims pray at home

After the Madhya Pradesh High Court declared Bhojshala’s religious character to be that of a temple, Hindu groups performed the first Friday ‘maha aarti’ at the ASI-protected site while Muslim petitioners offered namaz at home in symbolic protest.

Written by: Anand Mohan J
6 min readBhopalUpdated: May 22, 2026 11:45 AM IST
People offer prayers at the Bhojshala complex following the Madhya Pradesh High Court verdict declaring the site a Hindu temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), in Dhar. (PTI Photo)People offer prayers at the Bhojshala complex following the Madhya Pradesh High Court verdict declaring the site a Hindu temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), in Dhar. (PTI Photo)
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Under the watch of nearly 1,800 security personnel deployed across Dhar, the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex witnessed its first ‘maha aarti’ by Hindu groups, while Muslims who say their right to offer namaaz at the structure still stands chose to offer prayers in the confines of their homes as a sign of protest.

Barricades ringed the approach roads to the complex from early morning Friday, while RAF, QRF and STF personnel patrolled sensitive areas across the town. Police conducted flag marches through Dhar Thursday night ahead of the prayers and ceremonies, with officers monitoring social media and maintaining additional pickets in Muslim-majority localities. The Maha aarti comes after the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has granted the Hindus unrestricted access to the monument at the Bhojshala complex in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh for worship and other purposes, police said.

Dhar Superintendent of Police said the administration would permit only those rituals allowed under the Madhya Pradesh High Court order.

“Only puja that has been permitted following the orders and directions of the honourable High Court will be conducted here. Apart from this, we have made adequate security arrangements within the premises, around the area, and across the entire city,” Sharma said. He added that discussions had been held with community representatives and that all sides had agreed to follow the court’s directions.

Also Read | Why Madhya Pradesh High Court ruled that Bhojshala was a temple

The atmosphere inside the complex sharply contrasted with the tension outside. Hindu devotees queued barefoot beneath the carved stone arches of the ASI-protected monument, reciting Hanuman Chalisa and offering prayers to Goddess Saraswati, whom they refer to as “Ma Vagdevi”.

Hindu organisations described Friday’s ceremony as historically significant, claiming it was the first Friday ‘maha aarti’ held at Bhojshala in 721 years. The Bhoj Utsav Samiti had earlier announced that devotees would take out a procession and conduct a “Vagdevi Maha Aarti” after the High Court ruling altered the religious status of the site.

Until the Madhya Pradesh High Court judgment on May 15, worship at the monument operated under a 2003 ASI arrangement that allowed Hindus to offer prayers on Tuesdays and Basant Panchami, while Muslims offered namaz on Fridays. The arrangement had often led to tension when Basant Panchami coincided with Friday prayers.

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The high court, however, held last week that the religious character of the disputed structure was that of Bhojshala — a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. The court also said the site remained a protected monument whose preservation was the constitutional responsibility of the state.

Inside the complex on Friday, petitioner offered prayers and called the verdict part of a wider resurgence of Hindu assertion.

“Today, with the resurgence of Hindus, we are winning the fight to reclaim symbols of Hindu faith and pride,” Tiwari said. Referring to the legal challenge mounted by the Muslim side, he added that the matter could not be considered fully settled until the Supreme Court pronounced its final verdict.

Tiwari also demanded unrestricted access for Hindu devotees to the site, saying entry fees should no longer be charged now that Bhojshala had been declared a temple.

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The ruling has also triggered fresh demands from Hindu litigants over the physical structure of the monument. The petitioner, associated with the Hindu Front for Justice, has written to the Archaeological Survey of India seeking the immediate opening of a locked room in the south-eastern section of the complex, claiming it formed part of the original temple structure.

Also Read | Bhojshala verdict: What the Hindu and Muslim sides argued in the High Court

In his application, Goyal also demanded the removal of what he termed “unauthorised Islamic symbols” from the premises in view of the High Court ruling.

Even as Hindu groups celebrated the verdict, Muslim petitioners announced symbolic protests against the order while emphasising they would remain within constitutional limits.

Maulana Kamal Welfare Society president Abdul Samad, one of the petitioners from the Muslim side, said members of the community would offer namaz inside their homes and courtyards instead of gathering at the complex. He said Muslims would wear black bands, shut shops and upload photographs and videos of prayers on social media to protest what they viewed as the loss of a mosque.

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“We want to send this message that our mosques are being snatched from us,” Samad said. “The Constitution guarantees us the right to worship. We will follow the Constitution and not play with other people’s religious sentiments.”

The protests came as the Muslim side formally moved the Supreme Court against the High Court verdict. One Qazi Moinuddin has filed an appeal challenging the May 15 judgment that declared the religious character of the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex to be that of a Hindu temple.

Friday’s developments marked the latest chapter in a dispute that has shaped communal and political mobilisation in Dhar for decades. Earlier this week, Hindu groups had celebrated the court verdict with havans, Hanuman Chalisa recitations and fireworks at the site. On Thursday night, police carried out large-scale flag marches through the city in an attempt to project readiness and reassure residents amid fears of unrest.

By Friday evening, the city remained tense but calm, with security forces continuing deployment across sensitive zones as both sides prepared for what is expected to be a prolonged legal battle before the Supreme Court.

Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

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