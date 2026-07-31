First namaz near Bhojshala: Police, downpour, and protests by locals

Prayers held on Khasra No.s 611 and 612, adjoining boundary wall of Bhojshala complex. Sub-Divisional Magistrate and other officials present to keep the peace

Written by: Anand Mohan J
4 min readBhopalJul 31, 2026 07:33 PM IST
The namaz site was identified by the state administration after the Supreme Court directed it on July 14 to provide land near the mosque, to which access is denied to the Muslim community now.The namaz site was identified by the state administration after the Supreme Court directed it on July 14 to provide land near the mosque, to which access is denied to the Muslim community now. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons).
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For the first time since the Madhya Pradesh High Court held the disputed Bhojshala complex in Dhar to be Hindu in character, members of the Muslim community offered Friday namaz on a site adjacent to the medieval monument, amidst protests by locals.

The prayers were held on Khasra No.s 611 and 612, adjoining the boundary wall of the Bhojshala complex and within sight of the Kamal Maula Mosque located within it.

The namaz site was identified by the state administration after the Supreme Court directed it on July 14 to provide land near the mosque, to which access is denied to the Muslim community now.

The namaz was held at the new site amid heavy police deployment. With rain turning the open ground into slush, the administration laid tarpaulin sheets over it, levelled parts of the land and erected barricades around the area.

Abdul Samad, a representative of the Kamal Maula Welfare Society, said they “did not face any difficulty in reading the namaz” and the prayers were peaceful. However, he added, being open, the field requires significant infrastructure if it is to become a regular prayer site.

“Levelling needs to be done. We need a dry spot, access roads, water facilities and waterproof tents. We need a ceiling,” Samad said, adding that if more ground was available, above 500 people could offer namaz together here. “Today, the devotees spilled over into the mud and crops.”

There was tension when some local residents objected to the prayers, claiming ownership of the land. “They have been asked to produce their papers,” Samad said.

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The protesters included residents of Vikram Nagar, who alleged that the land on which namaz was offered was privately owned and had been cultivated by their families for generations. Pushpa Bijwa said the administration had arrived without prior notice. “This is our father’s and grandfather’s land. Why should we let them offer namaz? We will not move from here,” she said.

Another resident, Chandrakant Devda, claimed the land belonged to three members of his family and was their primary source of livelihood. “We will not allow prayers to be offered here.”

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rajkumar Haldar and other officials reached the spot to ensure there was no trouble due to the protests. They assured the residents that their objections would be heard, following which the protesters dispersed and the namaz proceeded under police supervision.

“The Kamal Maula Mosque is directly visible from this land. That is why we agreed to offer namaz here,” Samad said, adding that both the community and the administration would abide by any future interim or final orders passed by the Supreme Court.

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Before the order upholding the Bhojshala complex as Hindu, under an arrangement framed by the Archaeological Survey of India in 2003, Hindus were permitted to perform puja there on Tuesdays while Muslims offered Friday namaz at the Kamal Maula Mosque. If the festival of Basant Panchami coincided with a Friday, special arrangements were worked out by the administration, often allowing both communities to worship inside the protected monument under heavy security.

In 2022, the Hindu Front for Justice challenged the ASI’s 2003 order, seeking unrestricted Hindu worship. In 2024, the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered a scientific survey of the complex, observing that its nature and character needed to be “demystified and freed from the shackles of confusion”. The subsequent ASI report stated that the existing structure incorporated architectural elements from earlier temples.

On May 15 this year, the High Court held that the disputed complex bore the religious character of a temple. The ruling is currently under challenge before the Supreme Court, which has not stayed the High Court’s findings but directed that an alternative site be provided near the complex for Friday prayers while it examines the dispute.

The alternative land initially identified for namaz by the administration after the Supreme Court order was rejected by the Muslim side, which said the site was too far from the Bhojshala mosque. No namaz was offered on that land last Friday.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Anand Mohan J
Anand Mohan J

Anand Mohan J is an award-winning Senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, currently leading the bureau’s coverage of Madhya Pradesh. With a career spanning over eight years, he has established himself as a trusted voice at the intersection of law, internal security, and public policy. Based in Bhopal, Anand is widely recognized for his authoritative reporting on Maoist insurgency in Central India. In late 2025, he provided exclusive, ground-level coverage of the historic surrender of the final Maoist cadres in Madhya Pradesh, detailing the backchannel negotiations and the "vacuum of command" that led to the state being declared Maoist-free. Expertise and Reporting Beats Anand’s investigative work is characterized by a "Journalism of Courage" approach, holding institutions accountable through deep-dive analysis of several key sectors: National Security & Counter-Insurgency: He is a primary chronicler of the decline of Naxalism in the Central Indian corridor, documenting the tactical shifts of security forces and the rehabilitation of surrendered cadres. Judiciary & Legal Accountability: Drawing on over four years of experience covering Delhi’s trial courts and the Madhya Pradesh High Court, Anand deconstructs complex legal rulings. He has exposed critical institutional lapses, including custodial safety violations and the misuse of the National Security Act (NSA). Wildlife Conservation (Project Cheetah): Anand is a leading reporter on Project Cheetah at Kuno National Park. He has provided extensive coverage of the biological and administrative hurdles of rewilding Namibian and South African cheetahs, as well as high-profile cases of wildlife trafficking. Public Health & Social Safety: His recent investigative work has uncovered systemic negligence in public services, such as contaminated blood transfusions causing HIV infections in thalassemia patients and the human cost of the fertilizer crisis affecting rural farmers. Professional Background Tenure: Joined The Indian Express in 2017. Locations: Transitioned from the high-pressure Delhi City beat (covering courts, police, and labor issues) to his current role as a regional lead in Madhya Pradesh. Notable Investigations: * Exposed the "digital arrest" scams targeting entrepreneurs. Investigated the Bandhavgarh elephant deaths and the impact of kodo millet fungus on local wildlife. Documented the transition of power and welfare schemes (like Ladli Behna) in Madhya Pradesh governance. Digital & Professional Presence Author Profile: Anand Mohan J at Indian Express Twitter handle: @mohanreports ... Read More

 

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