Bhojpuri Utsav, Gita fest for cultural connect: Pravind Jugnauth

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth on Tuesday pitched for cultural connect between India and Mauritius as he announced plans to hold a Bhojpuri Utsav and a Bhagwad Gita festival.

Speaking at the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, Jugnauth said he wanted to organise a Bhojpuri festival to preserve the culture and language of many in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Jugnauth on ways to boost bilateral trade and investment, including finalisation of a comprehensive economic partnership agreement, and expand cooperation in blue economy sectors.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) after inauguration of the event, where Jugnauth was the chief guest and keynote speaker.

The two leaders also discussed ongoing bilateral development cooperation projects and new proposals for critical partnership projects in health, disaster management and energy sectors were agreed upon. They discussed ways to expand cooperation in areas of blue economy and collaboration in Africa, the statement said.

India is the largest trading partner of Mauritius and has been the largest exporter of goods and services to the Indian Ocean island nation since 2007. India’s exports to Mauritius comprise largely petroleum products.

Jugnauth, who is on an official visit to India from January 20-28, is accompanied by his wife Kobita Jugnauth.

Jugnauth will call on President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday. The Mauritian PM will visit Prayagraj on January 24 for the Kumbh Mela and then proceed to Mumbai.