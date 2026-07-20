Bhogapuram International Airport to open on August 1: Check location, passenger capacity and features

Bhogapuram International Airport opening: The Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram is set to open on August 1. According to GMR Airports Limited (GAL), Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate Andhra Pradesh’s newest international airport to the nation next month. The foundation stone for this airport project was laid by former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on May 3, 2023.

Earlier this month, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said the Bhogapuram airport would be inaugurated soon. He added that the airport would become a major landmark of development and a symbol of pride for Andhra Pradesh.

Happy to visit and review the ASR Bhogapuram Airport today. What makes this airport truly special is the beautiful integration of traditional Telugu cultural elements into its modern terminal design. I’m excited to share that the airport will be inaugurated very soon. I can’t… pic.twitter.com/nno9rWbtIN — Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) July 7, 2026

The airport has already received all regulatory clearances for flight operations immediately after inauguration. These include the Aerodrome Licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), security clearance from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), notification as an Immigration Check Post (ICP), Customs notification under Section 8 of the Customs Act, and Consent to Operate (CTO) from the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board.

Moment of pride and honour to hand over the Aerodrome License to Bhogapuram International Airport. This is Uttarandhra’s license to emerge as ‘Uttamandhra’, centred around a world-class Aerotropolis featuring air cargo and maintenance, convention centres, hotels, business parks… pic.twitter.com/RjPNqPjc98 — Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) July 10, 2026

Bhogapuram International Airport location

The Bhogapuram International Airport is located near Vizag and will serve Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and neighbouring districts of southern Odisha and Chhattisgarh. This new airport is expected to strengthen the Visakhapatnam Economic Region (VER) by supporting tourism, trade, logistics, manufacturing and investment across North Coastal Andhra.

“Ahead of the inauguration, the Central and State Governments have accelerated road connectivity projects linking the airport with Visakhapatnam and surrounding districts. Seven key approach roads, enhanced public transport services and improved highway connectivity are expected to provide seamless access for passengers travelling to and from the airport,” the release said.

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Bhogapuram International Airport passenger capacity

Developed by GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited (GVIAL), the Bhogapuram International Airport will initially be able to handle 6 million passengers per year. Its capacity can be expanded to more than 40 million passengers annually in future phases. The airport is being developed in three phases.

Bhogapuram International Airport features

The Bhogapuram International Airport will feature a 3,800-metre Code 4E runway. It will also have an integrated passenger terminal, cargo facilities, and modern airside infrastructure capable of handling both domestic and international flights.

“The airport has also been developed with sustainability at its core, incorporating renewable energy, rainwater harvesting, energy-efficient systems and environmentally responsible infrastructure to support efficient, resilient and future-ready operations,” the GAL said.