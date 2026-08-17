Visakhapatnam shuts, Bhogapuram opens: Andhra’s newest commercial airport

Bhogapuram Airport starts operations: The Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district has started commercial flight operations. With flights now operating from the new airport, the Visakhapatnam Airport will be largely restricted to private flights. The new airport is located approximately 55 km from Visakhapatnam Airport.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu flagged off the first commercial flight at the airport and handed over boarding passes to passengers, marking the start of operations at the new international airport.

The Bhogapuram International Airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 1. Developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model at a cost of over Rs 5,640 crore, the greenfield airport can handle 6 million passengers annually. The new airport is operated by GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited (GVIAL).