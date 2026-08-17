Visakhapatnam shuts, Bhogapuram opens: Andhra’s newest commercial airport

4 min readUpdated: Aug 17, 2026 02:28 PM IST
Bhogapuram Airport starts operations: The Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district has started commercial flight operations. With flights now operating from the new airport, the Visakhapatnam Airport will be largely restricted to private flights. The new airport is located approximately 55 km from Visakhapatnam Airport.
Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu flagged off the first commercial flight at the airport and handed over boarding passes to passengers, marking the start of operations at the new international airport.
The Bhogapuram International Airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 1. Developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model at a cost of over Rs 5,640 crore, the greenfield airport can handle 6 million passengers annually. The new airport is operated by GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited (GVIAL).
Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport starts regular operations
According to GVIAL, the airport’s opening was marked by several firsts, with domestic and international flights connecting Visakhapatnam to major destinations across India, the Middle East and Southeast Asia.
“These inaugural services signified the airport’s readiness to serve as a strategic aviation gateway, linking North Andhra Pradesh with the world,” it said.
IndiGo became the first airline to operate a flight from the new airport. Its first flight arrived from Hyderabad, followed by an Air India Express flight from Bengaluru.
According to GVIAL, 52 air traffic movements (ATMs) were planned for the airport on its first day of operations. The first arrivals of Air India Express, Air India, IndiGo, Scoot and India One received a ceremonial water cannon salute to mark the start of operations.
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🛫 First Flight of the Day Domestic
ARRIVAL
IndiGo 6E 6408
HyderabadHYD → VisakhapatnamVTZ
IndiGo | Domestic
DEPARTURE
IndiGo 6E 9051
VisakhapatnamVTZ → HyderabadHYD
IndiGo | Domestic
🌏 First Indian Carrier International Flight IndiGo
ARRIVAL
IndiGo 6E 1443
Abu DhabiAUH → VisakhapatnamVTZ
IndiGo | International
DEPARTURE
IndiGo 6E 1444
VisakhapatnamVTZ → Abu DhabiAUH
IndiGo | International
🌐 First International Carrier Flight Scoot
ARRIVAL
Scoot TR 784
SingaporeSIN → VisakhapatnamVTZ
Scoot | International Carrier
DEPARTURE
Scoot TR 785
VisakhapatnamVTZ → SingaporeSIN
Scoot | International Carrier
Source: GVIAL (GMR Visakhapatnam International Airport Limited)
On Sunday, Air India announced that all its flights to and from Visakhapatnam will now operate from the new Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Bhogapuram from August 17. The flights will continue to use the existing VTZ airport code. Air India will also continue to operate 14 weekly flights between Bhogapuram and Delhi.
Meanwhile, speaking to ANI, a passenger – Malathi Nagabhairava, who flew from Hyderabad with her sister, said she was among the first passengers to land at the new airport. She described the flight as smooth and comfortable, with no turbulence. She also praised the airport’s modern technology and facilities. She said she was proud to be part of the historic moment.
Another passenger, a retired BSNL employee V Koteswara Rao, said he visited the newly built Bhogapuram Alluri Sitarama Raju Airport on its opening day as his daughter was travelling to Bahrain. He said the new airport is spacious and convenient for people from the three districts of North Andhra.
About Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport
- The airport has been planned for phased expansion to handle more than 40 million passengers annually.
- Its 3,800-metre Code 4E runway can handle wide-body aircraft and will support the airport’s future domestic and international operations.
- The airport is also expected to strengthen air cargo facilities and help develop Andhra Pradesh as a major aviation and logistics hub.
- The Bhogapuram airport is equipped with several advanced technologies, including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Building Information Modelling (BIM), Airside 4.0, Airport Predictive Operations Centre (APOC), biometric passenger processing, automated baggage handling and intelligent monitoring systems.