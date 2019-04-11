SC imposes Rs 20 lakh fine on Mamata govt for ‘virtual ban’ on film ‘Bhobishyoter Bhoot’

The Supreme Court on Thursday rapped the Mamata Banerjee-led government and imposed a Rs 20 lakh fine for putting a “virtual ban” on the public screening of political satire movie ‘Bhobishyoter Bhoot’ in West Bengal.

A bench, headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud, directed the state government to distribute the amount among the producers and cinema hall owners as compensation for violation of their right to freedom of speech and expression.

The apex court had earlier directed the government to ensure that no obstruction or restraint of any kind was imposed on the screening of the movie. The court had also sought the government’s response after hearing a plea by the film producer who alleged that single-screen theatre owners and multiplexes were forced to stop the screening in more than 40 screens across the state.

“We specifically direct the Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary, Department of Home, Government of West Bengal to ensure that no obstruction or restraint of any kind whatsoever is imposed on the viewing of the film or on the film being screened in theatres,” the bench had said.

Bhobishyoter Bhoot, directed by Anik Dutta, was released on February 15. It revolves around a group of ghosts, including a politician, who assemble at a refugee camp and try to be relevant in contemporary times. It was certified for public viewing by the Central Board of Film Certification on November 19, 2018 and has a U/A certification.

A communication was, however, later received by one of the producers of the movie from the Special Branch of West Bengal Police that the contents of the film may hurt public sentiments which may lead to political law and order issues. The film was allegedly withdrawn from single-screen theatres and multiplexes a day after its release.

Bhobishyoter Bhoot stars Sabyasachi Chakraborty, Moon Moon Sen, Kaushik Sen and, veterans Barun Chanda and Paran Bandyopadhyay in leading roles.