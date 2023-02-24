Bhiwani killings: No one has right to take law into their hands, says CM Khattar

Amid a spate of mahapanchayats being organised in Haryana in support of gau rakshaks, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said “nobody has the right to take law into their hands” and that no legal rights have been given to private individuals. He was responding to a question related to cow smuggling cases and legal rights to gau rakshaks at Chandigarh.

Stating that the Haryana home department will be able to give the figures of such cases, he said, “We have formed a task force for each district. Non-official members are also included in the task force which is headed by a DSP so that police take action on the information received through the task force. Neither does anyone have the right to take law into their hands nor can such a right be given to any one.”

Meanwhile, a day after speakers at a mahapanchayat in Haryana’s Palwal urged the Haryana government to learn from Uttar Pradesh and adopt a “bulldozer type” approach to tackle cattle smuggling, another mahapanchayat in Bhiwani district on Thursday reiterated a similar type of crackdown.

“The way the bulldozer runs in UP, in the same manner… that model should be implemented in Haryana. Bulldozers should be sent to the houses of cattle smugglers and their houses should be demolished,” said Lalit Bajrangi, student leader, Bajrang Dal Haryana.

Thursday’s event was organised in support of Monu Manesar and his associates, who have been named in an FIR lodged in connection with the alleged murder of two men from Rajasthan by cow vigilantes.

Demanding a CBI probe into the incident, speakers at the panchayat said the Rajasthan government was harassing cow vigilantes by conducting illegal raids. “They (Rajasthan Police) are doing this to create fear among cow vigilantes. Monu’s name is being unnecessarily dragged into the case because he has stopped this nexus of cattle smuggling. Yesterday, why did police say that he is not among the wanted accused list. It’s a false case,” said Pradeep Bansal, district president, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bhiwani.

“Police alone cannot stop cattle slaughter. Haryana made a law against cattle smuggling, but did the practice stop? They (cattle smugglers) only fear gau rakshaks… they are not afraid of the police,” added Bansal.

“We demand that the government must pay a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of (one of the accused), whose wife suffered a miscarriage after she was allegedly beaten up by Rajasthan Police, and also provide a job to his family member. A case of murder should be registered against Rajasthan Police. A fair probe should be conducted. Without any evidence, police are picking up gau rakshaks,” said Pardeep Kumar, a member of RSS in Bhiwani.—With inputs from ENS, Chandigarh