‘You live in your India, we live in ours’: In sharp retort to Nirmala Sitharaman, Abhishek Banerjee says she doesn’t understand ‘a poor family’s grocery bill’

Continuing his criticisms of the Union Budget, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee Thursday hit back at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who had accused him of presenting “distorted facts” in Lok Sabha.

He said that until Sitharaman “understands the difference between what’s written in the GST Act and what’s written on a poor family’s grocery bill”, she will keep living in her India, “while we live in ours”.

Replying to the discussion in Lok Sabha Wednesday, Sitharaman addressed the Opposition’s criticism that West Bengal was ignored in the Union Budget.

Taking on Banerjee, she said, “Abhishek Banerjee has presented distorted facts in the House. He claims there is a tax on milk. Since 2017, when GST was introduced, there has been no tax on milk. There is no tax on education, books, textbooks, etc. Even pencil sharpener, erasers – all have zero GST. Healthcare and life insurance have also come down to zero. I don’t know where he is getting his facts from.”