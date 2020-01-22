Bhima Koregaon violence: Will decide on review after getting info on evidence, says Anil Deshmukh

Anil Deshmukh at the Idea Exchange, Tuesday. (Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar) Anil Deshmukh at the Idea Exchange, Tuesday. (Photo: Ganesh Shirsekar)

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Tuesday that a decision to review cases related to the Bhima Koregaon violence will be taken Wednesday after the police informs him and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar what the evidence they have in connection to the registered cases.

Speaking at an Idea Exchange at Loksatta, Deshmukh further said that unlike the previous government that had “labelled” anyone disagreeing with it as “urban naxals”, the current regime will approach those opposing it in a better manner, as “in a democracy, everyone has a right to express his/her opinion”.

“A decision on reviewing the Bhima Koregaon cases will be taken after we go through a presentation of the evidence (by the police) in these cases. On Wedn-esday, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and I will see the presentation and decide on the further course of action. There have been demands for creation of an SIT,” Deshmukh said. At present, a two-member inquiry commission is looking into the January 2018 incident.

On re-opening the probe into the Justice B H Loya death’s, Deshmukh said he is yet to meet the deceased’s family members to find out why they are seeking another probe. Loya, who was hearing the Sohrabbudin Shaikh alleged fake encounter case in which Home Minister Amit Shah had initially been named as an accused, had died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014 when he had gone to attend a wedding. The Supreme Court had later rejected a PIL seeking an SIT probe into the death.

Asked about the security concerns raised by the police in connection with a proposal to allow certain establishments, including eateries, in Mumbai to run 24×7, Deshmukh said there was confusion whether the establishments will be open across the city or in certain parts. He also said there would not have been any confusion if the matter had been discussed in the Cabinet first.

“After it was clarified that some establishments were going to open in certain areas, the issue was resolved. Had it been discussed in the Cabinet, there would have been no confusion,” he said, adding that the proposal is set to be implemented in Mumbai on an experimental basis, following which, it may be replicated in cities like Pune and Nagpur.

Asked about CAA and if the state government will implement the Act, Deshmukh said that Congress and NCP workers across the state are against the law. “The law should not be implemented in Maharashtra,” he said.

