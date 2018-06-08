Bhima-Koregaon violence: Pune Police releases images of suspects

Earlier on Tuesday, five people were arrested by the Pune police in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence. All the five were have been sent to police custody till June 14. (Source: ANI) Earlier on Tuesday, five people were arrested by the Pune police in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence. All the five were have been sent to police custody till June 14. (Source: ANI)

The Pune Police on Friday released the pictures of four suspects who were allegedly responsible for the killing of a youth in Bhima-Koregaon in January this year. “We released pictures of the suspects who were involved in attacking the youth with stones and sticks. Also, a video clip was found and based on that, we arrested three people from Ahmednagar district,” Pune’s superintendent of police (SP), Akkanouru Prasad told ANI.

“There are many people who were involved in the violence. Their faces are not clear in some of the pictures we released. We have not been able to identify them. The investigation is going on.”

Earlier on Tuesday, five people were arrested by the Pune police in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence. The five people arrested by the Pune police in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence have links with Naxals, Pune Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Kadam has said.

Among those arrested include Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Jacob Wilson, Shoma Sen and Mahesh Raut. All the five were have been sent to police custody till June 14.

On January 2, the 200th anniversary of Bhima-Koregaon battle took a violent turn when Phatangade died in clashes during an event to mark the day. Several others were also injured, including 10 policemen.

