Bhima Koregaon violence: Bombay HC raps people for writing to PM, President and not approaching police, courts

The Bombay High Court on Friday said that people are seeking “publicity and popularity” by writing letters to the Prime Minister, the President and the Chief Minister instead of approaching the police or courts.

A division bench Justice S S Shinde and Justice Mridula Bhatkar was hearing a bunch of petitions in connection to the January 1 violence in Bhima Koregaon. One of the petitions filed by Satish Gaikwad, a human rights activist and a victim of the violence, is seeking transfer of the investigation to the NIA from the police.

Following a complaint by Pune resident Tushar Damgude, the Vishrambaugh police had booked Harshali Potdar and Sudhir Dhawale of the Republican Panthers in Mumbai, and three others — Sagar Gorkhe, Ramesh Gaichor and Jyoti Jagtap — under the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Another petition was filed by activist Abdul Malik Chaudhary, seeking a state CID probe into the violence.

The bench, while hearing Chaudhary’s plea, noted that the petitioner had earlier written letters to the PM, the President and the Maharashtra chief minister.

“This is very unfortunate that people write letters to the Prime Minister and President instead of following due process of law,” Justice Shinde said. The court also said that the petitioner has made wide allegations against several persons and is seeking “publicity and popularity” by doing

such acts.

