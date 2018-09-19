Elgaar Parishad: Supreme Court extends house arrest of activists till tomorrow

Supreme Court will continue with the hearing on Thursday on the plea filed by historian Romila Thapar and four others. Supreme Court will continue with the hearing on Thursday on the plea filed by historian Romila Thapar and four others.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the house arrest of five rights activists who were arrested from several cities in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence case by a day. A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud will continue with the hearing on Thursday on the plea filed by historian Romila Thapar and four others.

At the last hearing in the case on September 17, the top court had said it might order a probe by a special investigating team (SIT) if it found that the evidence had been “cooked up”. It had also said that the material, supporting the arrest of the five activists in the case, needed to be examined.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App