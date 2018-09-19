Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • Elgaar Parishad: Supreme Court extends house arrest of activists till tomorrow

Elgaar Parishad: Supreme Court extends house arrest of activists till tomorrow

At the last hearing in the case on September 17, the top court had said it might order a probe by a special investigating team (SIT) if it found that the evidence had been "cooked up".

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: September 19, 2018 5:57:07 pm
The abuse of the UAPA, if unchecked by the judiciary, poses a greater threat to the sovereignty and integrity of India, than the people being arrested under this Act because nothing incites hatred like injustice. Supreme Court will continue with the hearing on Thursday on the plea filed by historian Romila Thapar and four others.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the house arrest of five rights activists who were arrested from several cities in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence case by a day. A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud will continue with the hearing on Thursday on the plea filed by historian Romila Thapar and four others.

At the last hearing in the case on September 17, the top court had said it might order a probe by a special investigating team (SIT) if it found that the evidence had been “cooked up”. It had also said that the material, supporting the arrest of the five activists in the case, needed to be examined.

Must Watch

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
A look back at the last 5 matches between India and Pakistan
Watch Now
A look back at the last 5 matches between India and Pakistan
Buzzing Now
Advertisement