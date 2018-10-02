Bhima-Koregaon: Delhi HC ends house arrest of activist Gautam Navlakha

Setting aside the transit remand order passed by the Delhi Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM), after Navlakha’s arrest, the HC said that the CMM order appeared “mechanical”. Setting aside the transit remand order passed by the Delhi Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM), after Navlakha’s arrest, the HC said that the CMM order appeared “mechanical”.

The Delhi High Court Monday freed activist Gautam Navlakha from house arrest, almost five weeks after he was arrested by the Pune Police with four other rights activists in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence in Maharashtra.

Ruling that there was “non-compliance” of the Constitution in granting the transit remand for Navlakha, the High Court said that his detention was “untenable” under the law.

Lifting the house arrest order, a High Court bench of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel said: “In view of Section 56 and 57 of CrPC and absence of remand order by the CMM, detention of the petitioner (Navlakha) has exceeded 24 hours, which is untenable in law… Consequently, house arrest of Navlakha comes to an end as of now.”

The HC ruling comes days after the Supreme Court extended the house arrest of Navlakha and the four activists by four weeks and said the accused could seek legal recourse at the appropriate court.

Rejecting the argument of the Maharashtra Police to extend the house arrest by two more days, the HC observed that the apex court had extended the house arrest by four more weeks to allow the petitioner time to “avail the remedies” available under law.

Navlakha said that he held no grudge: “From Delhi High Court, I have won my freedom. It thrills me no end… The period of house arrest, despite the restrictions imposed, was put to good use, so I hold no grudge.”

Reacting to the HC ruling, Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham said that the order was “not a setback”. “The order of the honourable High Court of Delhi is being studied… (it) clearly mentions that we can proceed with further action in accordance with the law,” he said.

A lawyer associated with the prosecution in the case said, “Among the options is a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court. Top officials in the Maharashtra Police have been kept in the loop.”

The HC noted that the CMM had passed the order without due satisfaction with respect to the “existence” of material proving the necessity of arrest. The Court said that neither was the case diary perused by the CMM nor were the grounds of arrest communicated to Navlakha and no notice about the same was served on him prior to detention.

“In all probabilities when the IO appeared before the CMM, the case diary was in Marathi and if he (CMM) had asked for case diary, he would not have understood it,” the Court said.

The bench also criticised the trial court for not looking into the material for grant of transit remand, saying Navlakha’s case was dealt in a cosmetic manner and ruled that the CMM had not followed the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court while making the arrest.

The HC also clarified that the Maharashtra Police may nonetheless proceed with the case in accordance with law.

The five activists — Varavara Rao, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Navlakha — were held by the Pune Police on August 28. They were put under house arrest on August 29 following an apex court order on the plea by historian Romila Thapar, economists Prabhat Patnaik and Devaki Jain, sociology professor Satish Deshpande and human rights lawyer Maja Daruwala against the police action.

The HC order on Monday was based on Navlakha’s plea filed on August 28 soon after he was arrested. In his habeas corpus petition, he had challenged the manner of his arrest and the subsequent transit remand order passed by the CMM. Then, the HC had punched huge holes in the Maharashtra police’s case and ordered that Navlakha be kept at the place he was picked up from with police security outside his house.

