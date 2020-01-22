Bhima Koregaon Case: Will decide on review after info on evidence, Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

HOME MINISTER Anil Deshmukh said on Tuesday that a decision to review cases related to the Bhima Koregaon violence will be taken on Wednesday after the police informs him and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar what evidence they have in connection to the registered cases.

Speaking at an Idea Exchange at Loksatta, Deshmukh further said that unlike the previous government that had “labelled” anyone disagreeing with it as “urban naxals”, the current regime will approach those opposing it in a better manner, as “in a democracy, everyone has a right to express his/her opinion”.

“A decision on reviewing the Bhima Koregaon cases will be taken after we go through a presentation of the evidence (by the police) in these cases. On Wednesday morning, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and I will see the presentation and decide on the further course of action. There have been demands for creation of an SIT,” Deshmukh said. At present, a two-member inquiry commission is looking into the January 2018 incident.

On re-opening the investigation into the Justice B H Loya death’s, Deshmukh said that he is yet to meet the family members of the deceased to find out why they are seeking another probe. Loya, who was hearing the high-profile Sohrabbudin Shaikh alleged fake encounter case of Gujarat in which Home Minister Amit Shah had initially been named as an accused, had died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014 when he gone to attend a wedding. The Supreme Court had later rejected a PIL seeking a SIT probe into the death.

