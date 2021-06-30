Bhima Koregaon case: Taloja jail officials seek transfer of accused over ‘false complaints’

Clockwise from top right: Gautam Navlakha, Stan Swamy, Hany Babu, and Anand Teltumbde. The four are among the nine activists arrested in the Elgaar Parishad case. (Express)

More than a year after the male accused in the Bhima Koregaon case were transferred to Taloja Central Prison in Navi Mumbai, the prison officials have sought to transfer them to another jail in Mumbai on the ground that they, through their lawyers and kin, are giving “false complaints” to put pressure on the jail administration.

Lawyers of the accused have said that while transfer of prisoners is an administrative issue, the ground cited is malicious.

Prison superintendent Kaustubh Kurlekar confirmed that a transfer has been sought and that the court had allowed the plea.

In communication to the state’s prison department and the special NIA court over the past three months, the prison superintendent had said “Bhima Koregaon and Elgaar Parishad” accused, through their lawyers and relatives, have been giving “false complaints” to the media to create pressure on the jail. They should, therefore, be transferred to another prison in the state or the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, it stated.

The communication included instances like a statement issued by Navlakha’s partner that a parcel containing a new pair of spectacles sent to the jail after his glasses were stolen in December last year was not accepted, and the submission by Swamy’s lawyers before court that he was not given access to his sipper causing him difficulty as he suffers from Parkinson’s disease.

Pune Police arrested nine persons, including seven men, in 2018. They were lodged in Yerwada Central Prison till February 2020 and then transferred to Mumbai after the NIA took over the case. The male accused were first taken to Mumbai Central Prison before being transferred to Taloja jail.

The NIA arrested seven others last year, including six men.

Currently, Anand Teltumbde, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Gautam Navlakha, Sagar Gorkhe and Ramesh Gaichor are lodged in Taloja Central Jail.

Jesuit priest and tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy and Delhi University associate professor Hany Babu are admitted to private hospitals for treatment and Varavara Rao is on interim bail for six months. The women accused, Shoma Sen, Sudha Bharadwaj and Jyoti Jagtap are lodged at Byculla Women’s Jail.