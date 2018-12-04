Bhima-Koregaon case: Supreme Court asks Maharashtra govt to produce chargesheet against five activists

The Supreme Court Monday asked the Maharashtra government to produce the chargesheet filed against five activists arrested over alleged Maoist links in the wake of the investigations which followed the Bhima-Koregaon violence.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said it would go through the charges against Surendra Gadling, Shoma Sen, Sudhir Dhawale, Mahesh Raut and Rona Wilson. The bench also comprises justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph.

On Monday, the bench asked state government counsel, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, to produce the chargesheet by December 8.

The bench was hearing an appeal filed by the state government, challenging a Bombay High Court order which had set aside a Pune trial court’s decision allowing the police time beyond the stipulated 90 days to file the chargesheet against the accused, who were charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The Pune court had granted police 90 more days to file its chargesheet against the five, but the accused challenged this, saying the application seeking more time was filed by the investigating officer and not the public prosecutor as mandated by law.

The Maharashtra government had approached the Supreme Court on October 25 challenging the Bombay High Court order. On October 29, the Supreme Court stayed the Bombay HC order.

Gadling, Varavara Rao booked in 2016 Surjagad arson case

Pune: Advocate Surendra Gadling and poet P Varavara Rao have been named as accused in the 2016 Surjagad attack case. The Gadchiroli police are soon likely to question the duo, who are currently lodged in Yerawada jail in Pune in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence.

DCP Suhas Bavche confirmed that probe into the Elgaar Parishad case revealed that Gadling and Rao played a role in burning of 80 vehicles, owned by a private company around Surjagad mines.

According to the police, at leats 500 rebels of the banned CPI-Maoist were behind the attack. Letters and communications recovered from the suspects during searches conducted by the Pune city police in Elgaar Parishad case revealed the alleged involvement of Rao and Gadling in Surjagad attack. The SC has ordered police to submit case details on December 8.