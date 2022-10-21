scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Bhima Koregaon case: SC to hear on Nov 9 Navlakha’s plea seeking house arrest

Navlakha, who was lodged in Taloja jail, had approached the SC challenging the Bombay High Court decision rejecting the prayer to place him under house arrest.

Gautam Navlakha. (File)

Deferring the hearing to November 9 on a plea by Gautam Navlakha, who is behind bars under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the Bhima Koregaon case, seeking house arrest, the Supreme Court on Friday allowed the parties to inspect his medical reports submitted by the Jaslok Hospital where he was taken for a medical check-up.

A bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy adjourned the hearing after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said his treatment was on and there was “nothing major” to worry about. He urged the Bench to post the matter for November 2.

But the court pointed out that there were many reports and it will not be possible to look into them all in one go. The Bench also pointed out that there were too many matters on November 2 and fixed it for November 9.

Navlakha, who was lodged in Taloja jail, had approached the SC challenging the Bombay High Court decision rejecting the prayer to place him under house arrest. He cited medical conditions to urge the court to let him remain in custody at his sister’s house in Mumbai and avail medical remedies.

This was opposed by the Solicitor General following which the court allowed him medical check-up and treatment at Jaslok Hospital. The court also said he will remain in police custody while staying in the said hospital.

First published on: 21-10-2022 at 09:38:19 pm
