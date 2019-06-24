Koregaon Bhima case: Member of ‘fact-finding group’ blames Hindutva leaders, says ‘organising Elgaar Parishad was wrong’

During the cross-examination of a witness Bhimrao Bansod in the Koregaon Bhima violence case, advocate Shishir Hiray, representing the state, submitted two videos along with transcripts on June 19 before the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry. The videos showed activist Dr Bharat Patankar telling a reporter that he was in disagreement with the concept of Elgaar Parishad.

The commission, constituted by the state government to probe into the causes of January 1, 2018, Koregaon Bhima violence, heard the case in Mumbai on June 19 and 20.

According to the transcript submitted by Hiray, Patankar said that “those who gathered for the Elgaar Parishad (ahead of the 200th commemoration of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon) had different spirit”. Replying to a question about Elgaar Parishad, Patankar said that “at a time when people were about to gather in lakhs (at Jaystambh on January 1, 2018), some people holding a Parishad (on December 31, 2017) was not correct”.

Patankar, who along with activists Bhimrao Bansod of Aurangabad, Prof Pratima Joshi and Kishor Dhamale were part of a “fact-finding” team, had visited Koregaon Bhima, Vadhu Budruk and Sanaswadi between 1 pm and 7 pm on January 4, 2018.

They had released their “fact-finding report” on June 5 on behalf of “Jati Mukti Andolan”, an organisation which is not registered and is headed by Prakash Ambedkar. The “fact-finding report” had called Koregaon Bhima violence an alleged attack on Dalit and minorities. Bansod had submitted the “fact-finding report” before the Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry along with his affidavit.

Showing videos of Patankar to Bansod, advocate Hiray asked whether he agreed with the views expressed by Patankar in respect of holding the Elgaar Parishad. Bansod said, “Yes”. Leader of the Lal Nishan Party (Leninist), Bansod, however, blamed Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide for the Koregaon Bhima violence.

But, as per the videos and transcripts submitted by Hiray, Patankar told the reporter that during “fact finding”, people said that those who caused the violence were not local residents and had come from outside. Further replying to a question by the reporter about Bhide and Ekbote on the “first day of fact finding”, Patankar said, “Kahi Navhta (Nothing)”.

Also, Patankar’s signature was missing on the “fact-finding report” that Bansode submitted to the commission. So, Hiray alleged that Patankar did not sign the report as it was “distorted, biased and prepared with an ulterior motive”. Hiray also claimed that Patankar did not agree with the report as the incident of riots were caused by “outside persons” and not local residents.

Bansod refuted, saying Patankar agreed with the “fact-finding report” and by “outside persons”, he meant Ekbote and Bhide.

Meanwhile, pointing at alleged discrepancies in the “fact finding report”, Hiray blamed Bansod, saying they “did not conduct proper inquiry in order to arrive at the true facts”, “did not make any inquiry in respect to the damages suffered by local residents” because it was going against their “interest, aims and objective”. Bansod denied.