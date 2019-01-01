Bhima Koregaon anniversary LIVE Updates: Thousands visit ‘Jaystambh’, security stepped up

Toggle Menu
Bhima Koregaon anniversary LIVE: This year marks the 201st anniversary year of the battle of Koregaon Bhima. Against the backdrop of caste clashes around Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 2018, a heavy police arrangement has been made in the area.

Bhima Koregaon anniversary LIVE: The Pune rural police and the district administration have stepped up security to avoid the repeat of last year’s violence.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in Koregaon Bhima village ahead of an event, mainly attended by Dalits, to mark the anniversary of the 1818 battle between the British and the Peshwas. This year marks the 201st anniversary year of the battle of Koregaon Bhima and thousands of people have started visiting the ‘Jaystambh’ – memorial of victory – about 30 km northeast of Pune.

The Pune rural police and the district administration have stepped up security to avoid the repeat of last year’s violence. Tensions prevailed in Koregaon Bhima last year as the mob had resorted to violence following caste clashes. One person was killed and several others including police personnel were left injured. Speaking to The Indian Express at Vadhu Budruk after he took stock of the security arrangements on Monday, inspector general of police Vishwas Nangre Patil said, “Meticulous security arrangements have been made with the four-pronged approach — crowd management, traffic flow management, maintaining law and order situation and anti-sabotage vigil. We are confident that the event will be conducted peacefully and smoothly.” The police has also banned the entry of Hindutva leader Milind Ekbote, as well as activists associated with the Kabir Kala Manch (KKM), to areas under its jurisdiction from December 30 to January 1.

Internet services will also be shut down in Koregaon Bhima area on January 1. Bhim Army chief and Dalit leader Chandrashekhar Azad, who was detained along with several activists on Sunday, is also slated to visit the Jaystambh, or war memorial, in Perne village. Azad said he would visit the place even if the state government uses force to stop him.

Welcome to the live blog. The Pune rural police and the district administration have stepped up security to avoid the repeat of last year’s violence. The clashes last year resulted in the death of one and injured several others. 

Bhima Koregaon anniversary LIVE: The January 1 violence in Bhima Koregaon had left one dead and hundreds injured.

Last year the communal clashes in the area on January 1, resulted in the death of one and injured several others. A board with disputed history erected by the Dalit community at the nearby Vadhu Budruk on the intervening night of December 28 and 29, 2017, was removed by the members of Maratha community from the village, leading to an altercation, which is seen as one of the triggers that sparked off the violence in which one person was killed and several others including police personnel were left injured.

Against the backdrop of caste clashes around Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 2018, a heavy police arrangement has been made in the area. For Tuesday's event, at least 12 companies of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), 5,000 police personnel, 1,200 home guards and 2,000 volunteers of Samata Sainik Dal will be deployed in Koregaon Bhima, Perne, Vadhu Budruk and adjoining areas. Over 300 CCTV cameras, 100 video cameras, drones and spy cameras are being used by the police for keeping a watch on suspicious movements.

Elgaar Parishad, was a one-day conference, held in Shaniwar Wada on December 31, 2017.

