Bhim Singh meets Gupkar leaders, removed as JKNPP patron

Signatories of the Gupkar alliance: National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, former CM Omar Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File)

Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party chairperson Harsh Dev Singh Saturday removed his uncle Bhim Singh from the post of chief patron after the party founder attended a meeting with members of the Gupkar alliance in the morning.

“Panthers Party has nothing to do with Prof Bhim Singh’s meeting with PAGD (People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration) members and he had gone there in his individual capacity,’’ Harsh Dev told reporters in Jammu.

“He has grown old and often doesn’t appear to have any control over his statements,” he said, adding that the voices “against India and for restoration of Article 370 and 35-A are not acceptable” to the party.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd